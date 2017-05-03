No Decisions Yet On Confederate Flag T-shirt, Other Issues

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge will decide later on issues including whether jurors for a white former University of Cincinnati policeman’s murder retrial can see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem he wore under his uniform the day he fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Wednesday set a May 26 hearing for arguments on evidence challenges in the Ray Tensing case. Prospective jurors report May 25.

Tensing’s lawyers say the T-shirt is irrelevant as evidence and could prejudice jurors. A photo of it was shown at Tensing’s first trial for the fatal shooting of Sam DuBose in 2015. That ended in a hung jury.

Tensing has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

