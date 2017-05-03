MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

No Charges Against Officer Who Killed Ohio State Attacker

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has cleared the police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year.

At issue were actions taken by OSU officer Alan Horujko (huh-RUJ’-koh) in November when he shot and killed 18-year-old attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced the grand jury results Wednesday.

Horujko killed the Somali-born Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building on Nov. 28 and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

Authorities believe Artan’s attack was partly inspired by an American-born cleric killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company