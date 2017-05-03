Family, Friends Of Fallen Ohio Soldier Honoring Him

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Family and friends of an Ohio soldier killed in Afghanistan last week are gathering this week to honor him.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2p8z1DI) reports a candlelight Wednesday night for Sgt. Cameron Thomas and a “celebration of life” this Sunday are being held in Kettering, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Thomas graduated from a high school in Kettering in 2012. He was one of two Army Rangers killed in a raid on an Islamic State compound in Afghanistan.

The military is investigating to see if they were accidentally killed by ground fire from Afghan commandos or other American forces.

Thomas’ father said his 23-year-old son was due home on leave in a few weeks and had planned to visit his family, now living in Rixeyville, Virginia.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company