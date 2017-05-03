MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Eastern League

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
Bowie 6, Erie 5, 10 innings

Altoona 2, Richmond 0

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Trenton, 10:30 a.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 10:30 a.m.

Portland at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.

Erie at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 11:35 a.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

