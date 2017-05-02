MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio City Takes Down Basketball Star’s Signs After 2 Stolen

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Signs featuring Duke University basketball star Luke Kennard have been taken down from the main entrances to his Ohio hometown after two were stolen.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News ( ) reports the thefts prompted Franklin city officials to remove the remaining three signs honoring the former Franklin High School star and Duke standout.

Officials think the signs were stolen after Kennard announced he planned to enter the NBA draft and forego his final two years at Duke.

The signs posted at the city’s main entrances the past few years celebrated Kennard’s selection as Ohio’s Mr. Basketball when he played for the high school in Franklin, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. He won the title twice.

Franklin’s public works director says the signs cost $155 to make.

