Mother Who Drove Into Lake With Daughter Declared Insane

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother accused of driving into a lake with her 2-year-old daughter in the car has been declared not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) prosecutors agreed to the insanity finding on Monday, when the trial for Dee’Andra McGhee was scheduled to begin.

McGhee and her daughter were rescued by bystanders after she drove into an Akron lake on July 4, 2016. She said she heard voices saying that someone was going to harm her daughter.

McGhee’s lawyer said a mental health facility is clearly the best place for her, and prosecutors agreed.

She could be committed to a facility for up to 11 years, the amount of time she could have spent in prison if convicted.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal,

