MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Gets Decades In Prison For Shooting Death Of 1-year-old

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in a shootout that killed a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced to 37 years to life in prison.

Montgomery County’s prosecutor says 26-year-old Shawn Smith Jr., of Dayton, was sentenced Monday. Smith also was found guilty of felonious assault and weapons charges in the January 2016 shooting that killed Elijah Johnson and injured two adults.

Prosecutors say Smith went looking for a man who robbed him and fired while the other man was holding the child.

Smith testified that the other man shot first and he fired in self-defense.

Smith also said that he “cried a million nights” when he learned a child died.

A message seeking comment on Smith’s behalf was left Tuesday for his attorney.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company