Man Charged In Cleveland Teen’s Stabbing Death At Home

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man wanted in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated murder.

Police issued an arrest warrant Monday for 24-year-old Jacque Renode Jr. after he was charged in the December slaying of Jason Davis at Davis’ home. A medical examiner’s office says the teen was stabbed in the neck.

Cleveland.com ( ) reports Renode and 18-year-old Navi Sanders were charged in December with felonious assault for allegedly shooting at a 13-year-old boy four days later at the same home on Cleveland’s west side. That teen wasn’t hurt.

Police say Sanders was in the room when Jason was killed. She is wanted on a felonious assault charge.

Court records don’t indicate whether Renode and Sanders have attorneys.

