Hamilton Lifts Reds To 4-3, 10-inning Win Over Pirates

CINCINNATI (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit an RBI double in the 10th inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Tucker Barnhart walked with one out in the 10th. Arismendy Alcantara pinch-ran for him and went to second on Daniel Hudson’s (0-1) errant pickoff attempt.

After a groundout, Hamilton lined a double to right, giving the Reds consecutive wins for the first time since completing a four-game winning streak on April 12.

Michael Lorenzen (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Adam Duvall had a three-run home run for the Reds.

Josh Harrison homered twice and Andrew McCutchen also went deep for Pittsburgh.

Harrison tied it at 3-3 with his second homer of the game, a two-out solo shot into the left field seats off Drew Storen in the eighth inning.

Reds starter Amir Garrett allowed just two hits — solo homers by Harrison and McCutchen in seven innings.

Harrison’s second home run of the game got Gerrit Cole off the hook. The Pirates starter went into the game 0-6 with a 5.44 ERA in eight starts against Cincinnati, including 0-3 with a 4.55 ERA in five starts at Great American Ball Park.

McCutchen hit his fourth homer of the season into the left field seats with two outs in the first inning. Harrison added his third, an opposite-field shot to right, leading off the sixth.

Hamilton led off the sixth by reaching on an error by second baseman Phil Gosselin — the fourth time in the first six innings that the Reds got their leadoff batter on base.

After Hamilton’s third stolen base of the game, Joey Votto drew a one-out walk, setting up Duvall’s eighth homer of the season. Duvall has five home runs and 13 RBIs over his past 11 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Despite stitch marks, some swelling and discomfort in his right knee, RHP Chad Kuhl doesn’t expect to miss his next start, scheduled for Friday. Kuhl left Sunday’s game at Miami after getting hit on the knee by Dee Gordon’s sharp one-hopper.

Reds: LHP Tony Cingrani, out since April 21 with a strained right oblique, could resume throwing this week, manager Bryan Price said on Monday. Cingrani has a 1.93 ERA in five relief appearances.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 7.98), who allowed five earned runs in 1 2/3 innings in a start against Cincinnati on April 10, is Pittsburgh’s scheduled starter on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (1-2, 3.25) is scheduled to make his first start against Pittsburgh since 2010 on Tuesday.

