Group Urges Bengals To Speak Out Against Domestic Violence

CINCINNATI (AP) — A group that works to prevents gender-based violence is urging the Cincinnati Bengals to speak out against domestic violence after the team drafted a player who punched a woman in the face.

Women Helping Women says the team needs to take a strong stand against domestic violence and sexual assault. The Bengals took Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday even though he was suspended for one year in college for punching a woman.

Representatives of the Bengals and the group met on Monday. The team says it looks forward to continuing the conversation and working together.

Women Helping Women is a regional agency that serves thousands of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

