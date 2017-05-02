MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Dispatcher Heard Snoring On 911 Call Is Suspended For 6 Days

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police dispatcher heard snoring on a recorded 911 call has been suspended for six days for sleeping on the job.

WJW-TV ( ) reports Jasmin Thomas pleaded no contest to internal charges from the department’s investigation.

The local police union president, Steve Loomis, says Thomas is a single mother who was working full-time and attending college. Loomis says those aren’t excuses but the reality of Thomas’ situation, and the concerns about her sleeping on duty have led her to change her lifestyle.

On one recorded call, Thomas answers but no caller speaks, and then Thomas is heard snoring. In another call about a burning stove, Thomas takes 10 seconds to answer and 40 seconds more to transfer to firefighters.

The police chief declined an interview to discuss the matter.

