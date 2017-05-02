Capitals-Penguins Sums
First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 4 (Williams, Ovechkin), 13:05 (pp). Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, served by Johansson, Major (cross checking), 5:24; Niskanen, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 5:24; Malkin, PIT, (closing hand on the puck), 6:33; Hagelin, PIT, (high sticking), 11:28; Rust, PIT, (delay of game), 12:11.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Orpik, WSH, (holding stick), 6:12; Kuznetsov, WSH, (tripping), 12:09; Kuznetsov, WSH, (holding), 15:17.
Third Period_2, Washington, Kuznetsov 3 (Johansson, Williams), 9:46. 3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3 (Schultz, Kessel), 18:07. 4, Pittsburgh, Schultz 1 (Kunitz, Malkin), 18:55. Penalties_Maatta, PIT, (cross checking), 2:27; Kunitz, PIT, (interference), 5:44; Wilson, WSH, (charging), 5:44; Malkin, PIT, (boarding), 5:44.
Overtime_5, Washington, Shattenkirk 1 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom), 3:13 (pp). Penalties_Daley, PIT, (holding), 2:40.
Shots on Goal_Washington 9-11-11-2_33. Pittsburgh 8-15-6-1_30.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 5; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-4 (30 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 6-1 (33-30).
A_18,625 (18,387). T_3:5.
Referees_Brad Meier, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.