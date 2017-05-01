MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera Expected To Come Off DL On Tuesday

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera says he feels good.

He looked good, perhaps great, when swinging before the Detroit Tigers hosted the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus says he expects Cabrera to come off the disabled list on Tuesday to face Cleveland.

The superstar slugger hasn’t played since April 21 because of a groin injury.

Cabrera crushed some pitches in batting practice Monday, hitting one off the metal awning that covers TV cameras beyond the center-field wall and another that went deep into the left-field seats. He jogged to first to test his injury and rounded the base and went to second base once. Cabrera went on to field grounders at first base and to hit more pitches in the team’s indoor batting cages.

