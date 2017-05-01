Ohio University To Close For Winter Holidays

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo in Ohio will close campus buildings during the winter holidays.

The Blade ( ) reports the university will save about $250,000 by closing buildings the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Most of the savings is expected to come from reduced utility costs.

The decision comes at a time when the proposed state budget includes a slight increase in education funding and a two-year tuition freeze. Officials say it’s too early to estimate what the university’s budget shortfall will be for fiscal 2018.

Many students and faculty already leave campus during the winter semester break. The new policy will give most employees an additional three days off with pay.

The new winter break policy was unanimously by university trustees.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company