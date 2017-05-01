MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio House Budget Returns Some Medicaid Control To Lawmakers

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state budget bill headed for final committee approval in the House would seize some control over Ohio’s Medicaid expansion from the governor and give it to state lawmakers.

Republican leaders called the procedural changes “guardrails.” They were among dozens of changes being made to the $66 billion, two-year spending blueprint Monday. A floor vote was expected Tuesday.

The House Finance Committee stopped short of supporting a push by conservatives to freeze enrollment under the Medicaid expansion allowed under the federal Affordable Care Act. Instead, it added some new conditions and controls to the release and spending of the state’s Medicaid expansion money.

The House rejected most of Republican Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY-‘siks) proposed tax changes. About $157 million in new revenue comes largely from changes to the lottery.

___

Online: http://www.ohiohouse.gov/committee/finance

