Elderly Couple Killed In House Fire Outside Cleveland

Posted On Sun. Apr 30th, 2017
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an elderly couple has died in a house fire in a suburb outside of Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) 82-year-old Kermit Greeneisen and his 80-year-old wife, Ann, died after their Pepper Pike home caught fire early Saturday.

Pepper Pike Fire Chief John Frazier says the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The first and second floors collapsed into the home’s basement.

Frazier says the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Hillcrest Regional Fire Investigation Unit will investigate to determine what caused the fire.

Pepper Pike is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.

Information from: cleveland.com,

