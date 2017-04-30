AHL Playoff Glance
Friday, April 21: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1
Sunday, April 23: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6, Providence 5, OT
Thursday, April 27: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2, Providence 1
Friday, April 28: Providence 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2
Sunday, April 30: Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3:05 p.m.
Friday, April 21: Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0, OT
Saturday, April 22: Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Wednesday, April 26: Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, OT
Saturday, April 29: Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1
Sunday, April 30: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Friday, April 21: St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1
Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT
Wednesday, April 26: Syracuse 3, St. John’s 2
Friday, April 28: Syracuse 2, St. John’s 1, OT
Thursday, April 20: Albany 3, Toronto 0
Saturday, April 22: Toronto 6, Albany 2
Wednesday, April 26: Toronto 3, Albany 2, OT
Friday, April 28: Toronto 2, Albany 1, 3OT
Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 4, Chicago 0
Friday, April 21: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2
Sunday, April 23: Charlotte 4, Chicago 3 OT
Tuesday, April 25: Chicago 5, Charlotte 1
Wednesday, April 26: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2
Friday, April 21: Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 3, OT
Sunday, April 23: Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 2
Wednesday, April 26: Grand Rapids 3,Milwaukee 2, OT
Friday, April 21: San Jose 4, Stockton 0
Sunday, April 23: Stockton 6, San Jose 4
Friday, April 28: San Jose 5, Stockton 3
Sunday, April 30: San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 2: Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 21: Ontario 3, San Diego 2
Saturday, April 22: San Diego 2, Ontario 1
Friday, April 28: San Diego 3, Ontario 1
Monday, May 1: San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 2: Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
___
TBD
TBD
Wednesday, May 3: Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 5: Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 6: Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 8: Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 13: Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, May 15: Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 16: Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
TBD
___
TBD
TBD
___
TBD