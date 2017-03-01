Tate’s Late Layup Lifts Ohio State Past Penn State, 71-70

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jae’Sean Tate sank a layup with three seconds left to lift Ohio State to a 71-70 win over Penn State on Tuesday.

Tate finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, Marc Loving added 14 and Trevor Thompson chipped in 11 for the Buckeyes (17-13, 7-10 Big Ten) who won on the road for just the fourth time this season.

Penn State took the lead on a Tony Carr 3-pointer with nine seconds to play but Tate ran the court and found room underneath to hit the winning basket.

Carr finished with 21, Shep Garner notched 20 points and Lamar Stevens added 16 for Penn State (14-16, 6-11), which lost its fourth straight.

The Buckeyes led for more than 25 minutes and were up 40-36 at halftime. They surrendered the lead just under two minutes into the second half on a pair of Stevens free throws. They got it back on an Andre Wesson 3-pointer with 6:39 to play.

