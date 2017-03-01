Ohio Bill Would Allow Protective Orders For Dating Violence

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bipartisan Ohio bill would allow victims of dating violence to seek a protective order against an alleged perpetrator.

The bill would update current law that only recognizes violence between spouses, family members, those living together or family members for the purpose of seeking protective orders.

Backers say Ohio and Georgia are the only states that don’t cover victims of dating violence under domestic violence laws.

The Ohio House approved the bill Tuesday.

The proposal gives victims of dating violence access to domestic violence shelters and requires the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to include information about the issue in its victim’s bill of rights pamphlet.

Rep. Emelia Strong Sykes, an Akron Democrat, and Rep. Nathan Manning, a North Ridgeville Republican, are sponsoring the bill.

