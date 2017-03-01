Kent State Pulls Away With 6-0 Surge, Beats Bowling Green

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker scored 18 points, Jimmy Hall had a double-double and Kent State closed on a 6-0 run to beat Bowling Green 74-67 on Tuesday night.

Walker was 7 of 17 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Hall finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Deon Edwin added 15 points for Kent State (18-12, 10-7 Mid-American Conference), which has won five straight.

Ismail Ali scored 14 points and Wes Alcegaire had 12 to lead Bowling Green (13-17, 7-10).

Alcegaire made a dunk and Matt Fox forced a steal and hit a layup to pull the Falcons to 68-67. Jalen Avery added a pair of free throws to stretch Kent State’s lead to 70-67 with 26 seconds left. Alcegaire then turned the ball over while driving for a layup on the Falcons’ next possession. Edwin added two free throws and Mitch Peterson ended the game with a dunk.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company