Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies Set To Wear Body Cameras

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hamilton County’s board of commissioners approved the spending of approximately $125,000 this year to purchase 100 body-worn cameras for use by sheriff’s deputies in the Cincinnati area.

Additionally the county expects to put a matching federal grant toward covering startup costs and other equipment needed to operate the cameras.

Sheriff Jim Neil has been lobbying commissioners for body cameras since last year. He says the cameras put police on notice and that is a positive for the sheriff’s department

Commissioners Todd Portune and Denise Driehaus, both Democrats, are moving forward with the plan despite opposition from Republicans who controlled the board until the November election.

Sheriff’s deputies will begin wearing the cameras as early as June. The county has not yet decided which company will provide the technology.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company