Blue Jackets-Canadiens Sums
First Period_None. Penalties_Hannikainen, CBJ, (hooking), 3:25; Hannikainen, CBJ, (holding stick), 5:56; Emelin, MTL, (holding), 15:02.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ, (slashing), 20:00.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Radulov, MTL, (interference), 12:51.
Overtime_1, Montreal, Galchenyuk 15 (Pacioretty, Weber), 3:53 (pp). Penalties_Jones, CBJ, (holding), 2:57.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 7-6-8-5_26. Montreal 9-11-6-4_30.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Montreal 1 of 4.
Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 32-13-4 (30 shots-29 saves). Montreal, Price 27-16-5 (26-26).
A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:47.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Shewchyk.