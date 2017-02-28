Ohio Authorities Make Arrest In Unsolved 1991 Slaying

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say they’ve made an arrest in the unsolved slaying of a woman in 1991.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office says a combination of a DNA match made in 2009 and further review of the suspect’s background led to Monday’s arrest. The case dates to August 1991 when Licking County detectives found the body of 21-year-old Bonita Parker, of Columbus.

The sheriff’s office says suspect Gustave Sapharas (goo-STAV’ suh-PHAR’-ihs), of North Canton, is being held on a preliminary charge of murder in the Stark County Jail.

Sheriff’s spokesman Chris Slayman says the 72-year-old Sapharas will be extradited to Licking County and the case will be taken to a grand jury.

It was unclear Monday if Sapharas had an attorney representing him on the initial charge.

