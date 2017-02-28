Officials: Overdose Response Team Is Huntington’s Next Step

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Huntington is considering creating a quick-response team to reach out to those who have overdosed.

The Herald-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2m9ZC5l) it comes as officials in Colerain, Ohio visited Huntington on Monday to talk about their own program.

There, a team consisting of a police officer, a paramedic and a counselor visit a person’s home after an overdose. They provide information and maintain that relationship until the person gets into a treatment program.

Since starting in July 2015, the team has done nearly 250 follow-up investigations and almost 80 percent of people have entered some form of treatment.

Officials say it’s Huntington’s next step. Interim Fire Chief Jan Rader says a similar program would benefit Huntington first responders.

Colerain Township, located outside of Cincinnati, is Ohio’s 14th largest community with 60,000 residents.

