Man Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 3

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting two people and shooting and injuring three others in what authorities say was an ongoing dispute has pleaded not guilty in northeast Ohio.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator ( ) reports 47-year-old Nassar Hamad pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren to two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder in Saturday’s shooting in Howland Township.

A defense attorney told the judge the five attacked Hamad.

Township police say Hamad and one of the injured men argued over a woman who apparently was dating Hamad. Police say that man and four other people drove to Hamad’s house and a fight broke out.

Police say Hamad allegedly got a gun from his house and began shooting.

The conditions of the injured three people weren’t immediately released.

