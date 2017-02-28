MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

House Agrees To Tax Break Aimed At New Amazon Hub

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has approved a bill aimed at giving online retailer Amazon a tax break on the purchase of jet fuel as part of its decision to locate a major air hub in northern Kentucky.

House Bill 368 would extend the tax credit on jet fuel to companies that contract with certificated air carriers. Once a company pays $1 million in sales taxes on jet fuel, jet fuel purchases for the rest of the fiscal year would be tax free. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Taxes on jet fuel help maintain publicly funded airports. State officials estimate the proposal would cost the state about $3 million next year.

Amazon is expected to invest $1.5 billion in northern Kentucky and create 2,700 jobs.

