Deron Williams Signs With Champion Cavaliers

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent point guard Deron Williams signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving the NBA champions another playmaker to help them defend their title.

Williams will initially come off the bench for the Cavs, who have been seeking a backup for All-Star Kyrie Irving all season. A 13-year veteran, Williams had his contract bought out last week by Dallas, cleared waivers on Saturday and told the Cavs he would sign with them.

Williams wanted an opportunity to win it all, and the three-time All-Star’s addition bolsters Cleveland’s chances of capturing a third straight Eastern Conference crown.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue will likely have Williams run the offense for Cleveland’s second unit, plus he will also allow the Cavs to rest both Irving and LeBron James. Down the line, Lue could use Williams in the starting lineup.

Williams has averaged 16.6 points and 8.2 assists in his career since debuting with Utah in 2005.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
