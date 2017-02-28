Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan Won’t Run For Ohio Governor In 2018

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has decided against running for governor next year, leaving Ohio Democrats on a continued quest for the candidate who will lead their 2018 ticket.

Ryan announced his decision Tuesday. In a statement, Ryan said he was “truly humbled by the encouragement” to run for governor but decided that remaining in Congress is his best way to serve the community he represents.

Mahoning Valley voters have handily returned the 43-year-old Ryan to Congress eight times. That popularity, combined with the recent rise in Ryan’s national profile after a bid to unseat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH’-see), had fueled interest in recruiting him for a gubernatorial run.

Other Democrats eyeing the seat include Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee) and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton.

