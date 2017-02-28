Columbus City Council Approves Alley Repair Plan

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus officials have approved a plan to repair damaged alleys across the city.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) that Columbus City Council gave the nod to a $1.5 million dollar “alley surface treatment” plan on Monday night. City workers from the Division of Infrastructure Management will fix the city’s worst alleys.

Jeff Ortega, of the public service department, says there are about 26 miles worth of alleys that need to be renovated. Ortega says workers will clean up the alleys, fill holes and then finish with a tar-like treatment.

Officials plan to start repairs in June.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company