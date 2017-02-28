Bucks’ Beasley Injures Knee In Scary Moment Vs Cavs

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley injured his left knee in a frightening scene during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beasley’s left leg buckled grotesquely as he tried to defend LeBron James near the baseline Monday night. Beasley crumpled to the floor under the basket before getting up and hopping to midcourt. He was met there by two teammates, who assisted him to the locker room.

The Bucks say Beasley sprained the knee and will not return.

He scored 11 points in eight minutes before getting hurt. Beasley’s averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 49 games.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Beasley is in his first season with Milwaukee. He has bounced around the league, playing twice with Miami and for Minnesota, Phoenix and Houston.

The Bucks, who came in 10th in the Eastern Conference, have already lost star Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee injury.

