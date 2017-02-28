Browns Place Second-round Tender On RB Isaiah Crowell

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have placed a second-round free-agent tender on running back Isaiah Crowell.

The tender — worth $2.8 million — would allow the Browns to match any contract offer Crowell might get from another team. If the Browns decided not to match an outside offer, they would receive a compensatory second-round draft pick for Crowell.

The 24-year-old rushed for 952 yards and scored seven touchdowns last season, and was one of the few bright spots as Cleveland went 1-15.

Coach Hue Jackson identified Crowell as one of the core players and the Browns would like to sign him to a long-term contract extension.

Crowell has run for 2,265 yards with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Crowell averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season while falling just short of his goal of 1,000 yards.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company