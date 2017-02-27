MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UConn Still No. 1 In AP Women’s Poll; Rest Of Top 5 Shuffles

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn remains the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while the rest of the top five were shuffled Monday.

The Huskies improved their winning streak to 103 games, cruising to wins over Temple and Memphis. UConn closes out its regular season Monday at South Florida.

Baylor, Notre Dame, Maryland and South Carolina follow UConn. The Terrapins dropped two spots after losing to then-No. 12 Ohio State last week. The Buckeyes moved up to ninth.

Mississippi State fell to sixth after losing in overtime to Kentucky and getting routed by Tennessee. Oregon State climbed four spots to move into a tie for sixth. Florida State and Stanford round out the first 10 teams in the poll.

Kansas State re-entered the poll at No. 24 while Michigan dropped out.

