More Columbus Police Will Carry Drug Overdose Antidote

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital say more officers will carry a drug overdose antidote after dozens of heroin users were revived with it during a pilot program.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) says a Columbus police commander’s report on the program indicated that officers administered naloxone 58 times during the six-month program, sometimes giving multiple doses to one person. All but one of the recipients survived.

The pilot program had about 125 officers carrying the reversal drug, also known by the brand name Narcan. The commander says the department intends to widen its naloxone program, and he recommended that participation be voluntary for officers.

Some officers don’t want to carry naloxone. The president of the local police union says officers want to save lives but are wary of becoming medical care providers.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company