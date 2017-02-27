Man Sentenced In Death Of Woman Whose Body Was Found In Well

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of killing an 81-year-old woman who was strangled and whose body was found in an Ohio wishing well has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports Charles Greene proclaimed his innocence at his sentencing Monday in the 2008 slaying of Alyce Seff, whose body was found in a well behind a house she owned.

Greene was convicted in January of murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

The 54-year-old Greene told the judge there was “no DNA or evidence or nothing” of him “killing this lady.”

Greene testified another man gave him Seff’s phone and credit cards and he didn’t know they were hers. Greene sometimes worked as a handyman for Seff.

Defense attorney Frederick Benton says Greene will appeal his conviction.

