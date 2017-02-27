MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Sentenced For Murder Of 81-year-old Woman Found In Well

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of murder in the slaying of an 81-year-old woman who was strangled and whose body was found in a wishing well behind a home she owned has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports Charles Greene proclaimed his innocence at his sentencing Monday in the July 2008 slaying of Alyce Seff in Columbus. He was convicted in January of murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

The 54-year-old Greene told the judge there’s “no DNA or evidence or nothing of me killing this lady.”

Greene testified another man gave him Seff’s phone and credit cards and he didn’t know they were Seff’s.

Authorities say Greene sometimes worked as a handyman for Seff.

Greene’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment Monday.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
