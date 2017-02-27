Fayette Starts Work On Agricultural And Athletic Complexes

FAYETTE, Ohio (AP) — Fayette area schools have started work on two campus expansion projects.

The Blade reports ( ) that the district announced it will supplement the agricultural education program and athletic facilities. School officials say the expansion plans will cost around $2 million.

The school district will foot the construction bill through bonds and various local funds.

Fayette plans to add a sprawling 2,850-square-foot shop for automotive and carpentry classes. The district’s new athletic complex projects include a track and baseball fields.

Officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Construction will be completed by July 20.

