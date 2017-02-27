MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Blue Jackets Claim Dalpe Off Waivers From Wild

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed center Zac Dalpe off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The 27-year-old Dalpe had a goal and two assists in nine games for the Wild this season. The Blue Jackets claimed him Monday and assigned him to Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

Dalpe, a former Ohio State player, has 12 goals and 12 assists in 128 NHL games with the Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes. He was a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2008.

Also Monday, Columbus put winger Matt Calvert on injured reserve with an oblique strain.

The Blue Jackets play at Montreal on Tuesday night.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company