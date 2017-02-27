Apartment Fire Displaces Dozens Of Families

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials in southeast Ohio are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment complex.

Authorities say the blaze at the 30-unit complex in Athens started around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say all buildings were evacuated.

Fire crews from Waterloo, Richland, and York Township responded to the scene. Officials say the fire was contained by 8 p.m.

Nearby Ohio University opened up a facility as a “warming center” for displaced residents. The Red Cross is also offering aid to families.

Officials say no one was injured. Investigators say the cause of the fire is not known. An investigation is ongoing.

