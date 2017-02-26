MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman’s Body Found In Trash Bin In Creek Near Columbus

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 22-year-old woman has been found in a trash bin that was partially submerged in a creek.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office tells WCMH-TV ( ) that the woman has been identified as Gabriel Ann Hinojosa, who had been reported missing Feb. 19. It’s not clear how she died.

The sheriff’s office says the body was discovered Friday in a curbside-style trash bin with wheels. It was found near a canoe and kayak rental site in Grove City.

