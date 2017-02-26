Ohio Town Wins Top US Tap Water Prize At Tasting Contest

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The small northwest Ohio community of Montpelier has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest.

Ohio towns took two of the top three prizes for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 27th annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia.

Emporia, Kansas, took second place, and Hamilton, Ohio finished third.

The judges awarded co-champions for top bottled water to Zaros Natural Water from the Greek island of Crete and an AlphaPure Springs Water of Ocala, Florida.

Eleven judges chosen from among dozens of waters from 19 states, five Canadian provinces and 12 foreign nations. Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste.

