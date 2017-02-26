MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Police Officer Fatally Shot In 2015 Gets Memorial Chair

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati police officer shot and killed in 2015 after he responded to reports of a man with a gun will have a permanent spot in his police district’s roll call.

The Cincinnati Enquirer ( ) reports that Cincinnati police chaplain John Keuffer unveiled a memorial chair on Friday that will hold Sonny Kim’s spot in a roll call room.

Keuffer said a nonprofit group called “Saving a Hero’s Place” creates the honor chairs for fallen first responders killed in the line of duty.

Kim’s chair bears his name and the inscription, “Father, Husband, Friend, Partner, Warrior, Hero.”

Keuffer says he hopes Kim’s memorial also will remind officers to live life to the fullest.

