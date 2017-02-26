MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Police: 2 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Amid Ongoing Dispute

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
HOWLAND, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio say an ongoing dispute led to a shooting that has left two people dead and three hurt.

Authorities in Howland near Youngstown say the shooting on Saturday wasn’t a random act of violence.

They say 47-year-old Nasser Hamad is the owner of the home where the shooting happened and has been charged with aggravated murder. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Witnesses say they saw people fighting and running outside the house in a driveway before the shooting began.

Some of the victims were found in a van in the driveway.

The shooting shut down a busy road and took place near several stores and the entrance to a mall.

Neighbor say police have been to the house several times in recent months.

