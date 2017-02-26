LeBron James To Miss Cavs’ Game Against Bulls With Illness

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James will not play in Cleveland’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of an illness.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue made the announcement about 90 minutes before the opening tip Saturday night, saying James was sick and the four-time MVP wouldn’t attend the game. Lue said he didn’t know how long James will be out.

The Cavaliers were 4-18 without James since he returned to Cleveland in 2014, including 0-3 this season.

James stayed home to rest Saturday morning while his teammates went through a light workout at the club’s training complex in Independence.

Richard Jefferson will start in James’ place for the defending NBA champions. Chicago beat Cleveland 106-94 on Jan. 4.

The Cavs enter 8-1 in February and have a four-game lead over Boston for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists this season. He’s also playing 37.5 minutes per game, and Lue has said he would like to get the three-time NBA champion some rest as the playoffs approach.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company