Firefighters Discover Man’s Body In Ohio Creek

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man’s body has been found in a creek near Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) that firefighters discovered the body around 3 p.m. Saturday in Westerville while returning to their station after a call. Columbus Police Sgt. Stan Latta says a firefighter thought he saw a mannequin in the water as they passed the creek, but it was a body.

Police say the man appears to be in his 30s and he may have been in the water for a day or two. No identification was found.

Authorities say there are no signs of foul play but they are treating the death as suspicious. An investigation is continuing.

