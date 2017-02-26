Cleveland Airport Worker Sues Over Whistleblower Retaliation

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland airport employee who federal authorities suspect was demoted in retaliation for raising concerns about runway snowplowing problems is seeking reinstatement and unspecified damages in a lawsuit against the city.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) Abdul-Malik Ali filed suit after the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that he was demoted for alerting federal authorities.

The complaint states that Ali was demoted from manager of field maintenance in February 2015 after he informed an FAA inspector that his crews had been understaffed during a recent snowstorm.

Ali’s attorney says his client’s constitutional rights were violated and the city broke Ohio criminal and civil laws barring intimidation.

A spokesman for Mayor Frank Jackson says he won’t address pending litigation.

