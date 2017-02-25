Smith’s 11 Overtime Points Lifts Dayton Over Davidson

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Scoochie Smith, without a field goal in regulation, made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in overtime and Dayton defeated Davidson 89-82 on Friday night, with its eighth straight victory giving it a half-game lead in the Atlantic 10.

Smith gave Dayton the lead for good with his first 3-pointer, then added two more 3-pointers and a layup off an assist from Charles Cooke for an 85-78 lead.

Davidson had a chance to win in regulation, working the clock down before Jack Gibbs missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left, leaving the teams tied at 74. The Flyers ended the final 7:42 outscoring the Wildcats 17-5.

Kendall Pollard scored 18 points with 12 rebounds, and Smith, Cooke, and Xeyrius Williams added 17 points each.

Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge scored 27 points apiece for Davidson (14-13, 7-9).

Dayton (23-5, 14-2), now off to its best Atlantic 10 start, moved ahead of VCU (13-2), which plays at Rhode Island today. The Flyers are hosts to VCU on Wednesday before ending the regular season at George Washington.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company