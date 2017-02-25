Sheriff: Body Found In Trash Bin In Creek Near Columbus

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities near Columbus are trying to identify the body of a woman found in a trash bin that was partially submerged in a creek.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says the body was discovered Friday in a curbside-style trash bin with wheels.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that investigators had to work fast to get the trash bin out of the Big Darby Creek before a storm hit the area Friday night.

They used a motorized inflatable boat to retrieve the bin with the body.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was an adult female, but it’s not clear how she died.

