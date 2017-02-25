Ohio Regulators Propose Strict Limits For Medical Pot Supply

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s proposed restrictions on how much medical marijuana a patient could buy would be among the nation’s strictest.

Under Ohio’s medical marijuana law, patients with 20 medical conditions can buy and use marijuana if recommended by a doctor. The program is slated to become operational in September 2018.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy recently released draft rules detailing the allowable amounts. Public comment is being accepted through March 10.

Regulators are proposing limiting supply by a product’s amount of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Ohio would be the first of the 28 medical marijuana states to calculate limits this way.

Patients could buy and possess up to six ounces of plant material or marijuana products containing the equivalent amount of THC in a 90-day period.

