New Ohio College Scholarship Grows In Value Each Year

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Akron is aiming to encourage students to graduate within four years by offering a new scholarship that grows in value annually if recipients maintain a 2.0 GPA.

State Department of Higher Education officials say the Akron Guarantee Scholarship program beginning this fall is the first of its kind in the state.

The program will provide a base scholarship of $500 to $6,500 to each qualified freshman.

Students who maintain at least a 2.0 GPA would get an increase of $1,500 once they earn 30 credits, $1,000 after 60 credits and $1,000 after they hit 90 credits.

Akron President Matthew Wilson says one of his goals is to increase retention and graduation rates.

Qualified students have until July 1 to choose a traditional scholarship or the new one.

