LeBron Misses Shootaround, Questionable To Face Bulls

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James did not attend Cleveland’s morning shootaround and is questionable to play against the Chicago Bulls because of an illness.

James stayed at home to rest on Saturday while his teammates went through a light workout at the team’s training complex in Independence. James, who is having another MVP-caliber season, has missed three games this season.

Richard Jefferson could start for the defending NBA champions if James is unable to play. Chicago beat Cleveland 106-94 when the teams met on Jan. 4.

The Cavs are 8-1 in February and have a four-game lead over Boston for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists this season. He’s also playing 37.5 minutes per game and coach Tyronn Lue has said he would like to get the three-time champ some rest as the playoffs approach.

